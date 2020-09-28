Dear editor, the Ridgefield Community Group has the distinct pleasure of endorsing Tanisha Harris for the 17th Legislative District state representative.
After hosting a virtual meeting with her, we were impressed with her commitment to science and public health. She understands the difficulties of school overcrowding with her work as co-chair on the Evergreen School District Citizens for Schools and would join with partners across the aisle to change bond passage from a super majority to a simple majority.
We also appreciated her open-door policy and pledge to represent everyone in the 17th, not just those who agree with her.
We hope others will join us in voting for this excellent candidate.
