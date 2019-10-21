Ridgefield is growing fast and we need people who are responsible, approachable and have the dedication to see the job through. Dana Ziemer is one of those people and I am supporting her for Position 2 on the Ridgefield City Council.
Dana has already proven her commitment to Ridgefield by seeking out ways to contribute from the moment she and her family moved here. From filling food baskets to co-chairing committees, Dana is a constant participant who puts her whole heart into the project and inspires others to join in the efforts. Wherever there is a need, Dana is always there, ready to take on the challenge.
I have seen Dana in action at community events, not only participating, but also engaging in conversations with residents to learn more about their desires for the city. I believe Dana will foster open communication and, in doing so, will act as a conduit between all the new community members and the Ridgefield residents who grew up in this charming town.
Dana has the determination, energy and leadership skills to help guide Ridgefield through the challenges that our growing community will undoubtedly experience.
Most importantly, Dana is here to represent you. I encourage you to join me in supporting her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.