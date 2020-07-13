To all my fellow citizens who believe that requiring you to wear a mask in public, particularly where social distancing is difficult to maintain, is an infringement on your constitutional rights and a tyrannical level of social control, I ask, "What are you carrying in your wallet or purse with your picture and ID number, which the state requires you to have with you, especially when you drive?"
And if caught driving without that state-mandated card, you will be paying a hefty fine. Somehow we dutifully go to the DMV and do what it takes to secure such a card, which, in my opinion, involves a lot more effort than simply putting on a mask when you go to the grocery store.
We could call having to secure a driver's license "a flagrant violation of our constitutional rights," since this is "a free country, where I can do what I want." Yes, we can say that decades ago, state governments saw the value of anyone who wants to drive on public roads must secure a driver's license for public safety.
Therefore, using the analogy of the state mandating all who wish to drive must have a driver's license as a simply a poor argument to justify the requirement of wearing a mask in public. That it may be, but the state and even the federal government do have the prerogative to make mandates for us to follow in the interest of public safety and health.
Remember for a short period following 9/11 when the skies were quiet because no aircraft were allowed to fly? So I say to all of you who resist having to wear a mask, get over it. Besides, even if Gov. Inslee did not sign an order for us to wear masks, the local grocery store is in a position to say, "No mask, no service," even if for the reason of simply protecting their employees. Those of us who choose to wear a mask could be seen as a bunch of complicit sheep, but I wonder who is being led to the slaughter?
For the sake of your health and more so the health of others, wear a mask!
