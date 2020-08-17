The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Aug. 29 in Vancouver.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across their communities. Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither can we. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
I am a local business owner and Board Chair of the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter. I walk each year to help spread awareness and raise funds to help advance the mission, accelerate research and ultimately find a cure.
Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so are we! In recent years, Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Representative Herrera Beutler will continue to support an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health.
Please join me in registering for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk.
