There is something fishy going on between a local developer and Clark County that should concern everyone. A developer calling itself Cano-Glavin Properties has applied for, and Clark County seems to be bending over backwards to grant them, a grading permit allowing them to dump approximately a half million yards of fill dirt adjacent to Whipple Creek. Other than the obvious sadness that comes from seeing 80 acres of beautiful rolling farmland buried and destroyed for no apparent reason, there are some real problems with how this application is being handled by Clark County:
1. The developer’s grading plan shows steep fills right up against Whipple Creek’s habitat wetlands with fills in excess of 40 feet high seemingly violating Clark County Code 40.460.230(B)(7) prohibiting fills exceeding 35 feet.
2. The developer’s own soil engineers say not to discharge runoff over the new fill slope, yet the developer’s erosion control plan shows doing exactly that by proposing using four open, unlined ditches, placing piles of rocks in the ditch running over the bank then through wattle matting placed in the wetland habitat (violation). They are draining runoff from 45 acres of bare disturbed ground directly into Whipple Creek! Washington Department of Ecology lists Whipple Creek as a Type F stream being a significant potential salmon habitat! Clark County says nothing to see here.
3. Clark County Code 40.460.240(F) states “a speculative fill defined as the placement of fill material not associated with an approved project is prohibited.” Isn’t that what is being proposed here?
4. When it was pointed out during appeal that the developer’s fill encroached within Whipple Creek’s wetlands in violation of the county’s wetland buffer habitat area determination, Clark County went back and narrowed (reduced) their wetland habitat area by 150 feet wide without explanation! Nope, nothing to see here.
5. Using the developer’s stated imported fill quantities divided by 14 cubic yards per truck load computes to be approximately 34,000 truck loads on Northwest 179th Street winding past the old Sara Store and through the blind dips. The dump fees alone would generate millions of dollars in revenue for the developer making this in reality a commercial business operation in violation of the zoning. This proposed dirt dump is a rock quarry in reverse. Clark County should be showing the same concern with environment, safety, trucks, noise, dust and traffic problems. Clark County has a gazillion regulations controlling gravel quarry operations, but they say nothing to see here?
I don’t begrudge anyone for wanting to develop their property in accordance with the statutes. But this appears to be a sneaky proposal to hide a massive commercial dirt dump in what has been up to now a quiet farm community to the detriment of Whipple Creek and the surrounding community. What’s even more troublesome is that Clark County seems to be happy to go along and is turning a blind eye to both the apparent violations and the intent. Please get informed and make your concerns heard by visiting www.stopthedirtdump.com
