Lots of people are lonely or feeling sad because they lost their jobs.
Or maybe they just need to eat cookies.
So I ask everyone to stop being afraid that they’ll get sick and think of others.
I have delivered lots of cookies with my family during lockdown and everybody we delivered to looked so happy and cheered up when they saw us.
During this difficult time, people need to taste something sweet. Bake lots of brownies or cookies or cinnamon rolls and deliver them to friends.
Please stop worrying — just bake.
