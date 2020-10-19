We have a president who has increased the national debt over $5 trillion, abandoned allies on the battlefield, is the antithesis of family values, sides with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence, fails to provide leadership during a pandemic where over 212,000 citizens have died and businesses, schools and the economy have been devastated, allowed children to be separated from their parents and put into cages, works to undermine fair elections and enjoys demeaning, bullying, lying and dividing people. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who chose not to vote for him in 2016, says he has now earned her vote in 2020. The Party of Lincoln has sadly transformed into the Party of Trump. To return to a time where integrity, honesty, decency, honor, courage and trust have meaning, are valued and strived toward, we need to remove from office those who enable and support Trump. I encourage all eligible voters, especially Independents, discouraged Republicans and new voters, to exercise your right to vote and to vote for Joe Biden for President and Carolyn Long for the House of Representatives.
