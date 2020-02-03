Ridgefield is a growing community.
I believe supporting the school bond is a very important investment for our children, the citizens, businesses and the overall community. The Ridgefield School District excels at providing a quality education and is well-managed, but unprecedented enrollment growth is putting a strain on the district’s facilities.
Since 2014, the district’s enrollment is up 55 percent — the largest increase of any school district in the state.
A yes vote will help reduce overcrowding through the addition of a new K-4 elementary, a new intermediate school and a new wing of classrooms at the high school. Even with the passage of the bond, our district will still have one of the lowest tax rates in the region.
Please support our schools and the community by voting “yes” on the Ridgefield school bond.
