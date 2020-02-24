I received my ballot in the mail today for the presidential primary election and there have been some changes made to the return envelope.
You are now required to mark a box with your choice between the Democrat or Republican party on the outside of the envelope.
In the age of stark political division, it occurred to me that if someone really did not like Democrats or Republicans, it would be very easy to identify the person whose ballot contained an R or a D complete with a physical address with just one glance at the envelope.
It would be equally easy to see an R or D marked on the envelope and throw them out. In my estimation, this is a bad policy and one with great potential for voter tampering.
