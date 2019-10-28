With over 20 years of service to local communities, it gets easy to recognize those folks who are really interested in helping their communities and making them a better place.
In Ridgefield this fall, you have the opportunity to elect three people who seem to be at every event, all the time. Three people, who when you see them at events and out and about, aren’t talking but instead are mainly listening to those they are around.
I have had the opportunity to talk with Rob Aichele (Ridgefield City Council), David Kelly (Port of Ridgefield Commission) and Dana Ziemer (Ridgefield City Council). They are all articulate and focused on what is needed to help keep the city and the port strong. They have ideas on how to keep Ridgefield moving forward and not stagnating. When you meet them, you can just feel the passion they have for the community.
On the other side, I cannot recall seeing the people they are running against except for seeing two of them briefly in the July 4th parade. Sad.
When we receive our ballots, we will be voting for Rob, David and Dana. I hope you join us. This is about our future for Ridgefield.
