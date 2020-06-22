In the June 10 edition letters to the editor, Bob Larimer writes, “Centers for Disease Control … along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, have admitted that masks are useless”
That is incorrect.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings”, and does “not (recommend) surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers.” Dr. Fauci likewise recommends following this guideline. The CDC continues, “Cloth face coverings provide an extra layer to help prevent the respiratory droplets” from reaching the air in your lungs. They even have a tutorial showing you how to make one.
Mr. Larimer is entitled to his opinion, and he certainly has a few, but he is not entitled to his own facts. And considering that the majority of our gentle readers are neighbors, Mr. Larimer has given his neighbors misleading advice.
One radiologist was quoted having said the image reminded him of glass, like powdered glass found in the lungs of factory workers. There are reports that, sometimes, the damage done seems permanent. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, stated “If you’re sick enough to be on a ventilator, you’re automatically in a critical situation. The chances of you surviving that event are limited.”
This is a nasty bug that largely arrives on the scene in your lungs.
Consider too that doctors and nurses have also died from this virus, and those kind of people are difficult to replace.
In my opinion it’s just the flu with wings. Wash your hands and consider wearing a mask. Wear one or not. And if a business requires you to wear a mask, that’s their prerogative as well. And for what it’s worth, I just read recently that physicians from Wuhan, having handled hundreds of COVID-19 patients, reached out to American physicians to say they noticed something. Patients who rebounded best were noted to have a high degree of the gut bacteria you get from fiber: vegetables, fruits, nuts and legumes.
Food is chemicals. Who knows …
