I’m one of those who has read the Sunday article in The Columbian, “County confronts racism, health,” as well as the letter to the editor in Wednesday’s editorials. Since so many of us are reading current books about systemic problems including racism, “it’s about time!” Why are these problems always swept under a rug to fester? Always put on some back burner, because it requires us to examine our deepest feelings?
Yes! I’ll be more involved in what’s decided for our county, because it affects all of us. Community members, let’s take more pride in our care for all!
