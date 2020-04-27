If this pandemic crisis isn’t enough proof to our federal government that our middle-class workers live paycheck to paycheck, then I don’t know what will be.
Not only does the middle class not make enough to have money in savings, they don’t make enough to pay their rent or stock their food pantries.
Our federal government needs to stop giving the big businesses large tax breaks and give them to the small businesses so they can afford to pay their middle-class workers more money. We try to help those with low incomes by giving them welfare and food stamps, but this help gets abused because of the lack of oversight.
Let’s give our middle-class workers more money so that they can put food on the table, a roof over their heads and money in savings. They will put money into the economy.
