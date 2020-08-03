When election year rolls around, it’s easy to get distracted (and disheartened) by the mudslinging and partisanship that seems to seep out of politicians and Washington, D.C.
But I’m very thankful we have a representative in Congress who rises above the partisan bickering and focuses on delivering real results for Southwest Washington.
Our Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has never taken her eye off the goal of serving the people who elected her to office.
Whether it’s fighting to protect people with pre-existing conditions, to combatting the growing maternal mortality crisis, or even simply helping veterans receive the care they deserve at the VA, Jaime has been there for us, helped us and served us honorably in Congress.
And for that, Jaime has earned my vote.
