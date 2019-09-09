Letter to the Editor
Enrolling in college can be confusing. The reality is, the burdensome paperwork process and figuring out how much it’s going to cost is stressful. It’s a good thing Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is working to make student loans more transparent and simpler. She just helped introduce a bill along with a bipartisan group of her colleagues in Congress called the Student Loan Disclosure Transparency Act of 2019. Student borrowers would receive monthly loan disclosure statements that clearly lay out what the student should expect to pay in total over the long run, including accrued interest and projected payments. Too often, 18-year-olds aren’t given all of the information they need to make the best financial decisions they’ll be living with for the next several decades. Jaime’s is the right solution to put individuals in the driver’s seat of their future, without issuing wild promises to make college free or whatever the socialist presidential candidates are spouting. Thank you, Jaime!

