Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, is a brave, stalwart representative of Washington's 3rd District, her constituents and the Constitution. I am extremely proud of her. I disagree with her on a number of issues. I disagree about her approach to government. I am a Democrat. But I am happy that she voted to impeach our former president.
It is clear from the evidence that former president Donald Trump promoted the insurrection that we all witnessed on Jan. 6. The Republican power machine has yet to admit the big lie that prompted the insurrection. The party continues to solicit support from the conspiracy theorists and radicals.
The Republican Party is grappling with its own future right now. As defined by the radical wing of the party, it is destined for the ash heap of history. The Republican Party is dead.
Considering the backlash against Liz Cheney and other real conservatives, I am cognizant of the courage it took to make that vote. Considering the disregard by Republicans for their own founding principles, it is clear this kind of bravery is sorely missing from our Republican representatives across the board. A real sense of ethics and personal grounding must have contributed to Herrera Beutler’s vote to impeach.
Herrera Beutler stepped forward immediately, recognizing in real time the violent attack against our democracy. Jaime Herrera Beutler has put herself directly in the leadership of the future. She is recognizing the value of conservative values and standing up for the Constitution at the same time. We need Republicans like her in Congress. The United States can go nowhere if there is only one party. We will not make progress on any level without a second party. The future of a conservative, thoughtful party to counterbalance the Democrats, (who have good ideas as well), is in the hands of thoughtful Republicans like Jaime Herrera Beutler. We should commend her for her actions and vote her back into office in two years.
