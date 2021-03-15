Lynda Wilson’s commentary on Feb. 15 about the governor’s use of executive powers couldn’t be more wrong.
The option of emergency powers exists so that the governor can respond quickly to crisis situations, which is what the COVID-19 pandemic is. Washington state has had 341,441 COVID-19 cases as of the writing of this letter; Clark County has had 19,001 cases. According to the Washington Department of Health, 83% of these active cases are in people under the age of 60. More than 5,000 people in Washington have died of COVID-19 in the past year. Clark County has had more than 230 deaths. Gov. Jay Inslee has used these emergency powers responsibly to protect the lives of Washingtonians. The success of his action shows in the lower virus rates that Washington has compared to states without mask mandates. By the way, he has used state funds to provide at least three rounds of financial assistance to impacted businesses.
The people Wilson should really be upset with are the anti-maskers, who have spread the virus further, including Republican state Rep. Vicki Kraft, who also complains about the governor. Kraft has extended the pandemic by attending multiple rallies to encourage people not to wear masks. These acts of selfishness are what is spreading the disease and prolonging the pandemic, thus causing businesses to have to be shut down longer.
As one internet meme points out, would anyone have been OK during the World War II bombing of London if people demanded to keep their lights on and their shades open, knowing that their lights could lead the bombers to their neighborhoods? Well, COVID-19 is like that.
