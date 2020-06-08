I serve as president of the Hazel Dell/Salmon Creek Business Association and I am a resident of Clark County Fire District 6. I have been following the fire levy lid lift our district is asking voters to consider during the Aug. 4 primary election.
The lid lift would fund more emergency personnel to respond to higher call volumes, improve training and replace apparatus and equipment.
These emergency service needs existed before the pandemic. The fact now is that some funding will go to pay costs associated with COVID-19.
On a normal day, it is important to have an adequate fire and EMS response for residents and businesses.
In a pandemic, it is critical.
Our tax dollars built this system to be prepared in any emergency. I ask that our community consider the value of emergency services and our first responders when it comes to prioritizing their tax dollars.
