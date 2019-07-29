I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to this incredible community.
I am Pastor Susan and I serve Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church. As you may or may not have known, our church has been a target of vandalism three times in the past three months. It has been our rainbow banner, signaling that we are a welcoming and affirming faith community, that has been stolen and destroyed.
Last week, several local newspapers and television outlets picked up the story, including our local Reflector.
I wanted to say to the citizens of Battle Ground and beyond — thank you!
Thank you, Mayor Mike Dalesandro, for your kindness, support, and proclamation that this negative behavior we’ve experienced at the hands of a few does not represent this community. Mayor Mike, you’re a true ally and we feel confident that you’ve “got our back.”
Thank you, Police Department of Battle Ground. Your professionalism and willingness to reach out to us beyond filing a report is greatly appreciated. We feel safer because of your work and diligence to care for our community.
Thank you, Pastor Ed Stanton from Landmark Christian Church. Your call meant the world to me. You’re right, as Christians, we may have our differences in theology, but we don’t differ in God’s call to love one another. Destruction and violence of any kind is not the way of Christ. I also appreciate your request to our sister churches in the community to keep us in their prayers.
Thank you to all of you, many strangers, who have reached out to us offering support of all sorts through word and deed. I’ve received countless emails and calls supporting our efforts to get the message out that we are all God’s beloved. In addition, we’ve received financial donations for more banners and video surveillance from random strangers. Again, all this positivity has been an inspiration, and I am so deeply honored and proud to be a member of this amazing community.
