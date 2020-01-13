I am writing to encourage citizens to vote yes in support of the Ridgefield School District bond.
It is a simple fact that Ridgefield has experienced, and will continue to experience in the near future, significant growth.
Within the next four years it is estimated that the equivalent of the Hockinson School District will move into the Ridgefield School District. Obviously, new classrooms are needed to accommodate those students.
If we fail to pass the bond, there will certainly be significant negative consequences for students and their families.
However, there will also be significant negative consequences for all homeowners and the community as a whole. All of our property values are tied to the success of our schools. It is critical that we pass this bond. Please vote yes.
