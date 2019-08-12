Letter to the Editor
File image

While local Clark County Democrat activists have been parroting CNN’s talking points of the day by going after Jaime Herrera Beutler in recent Letters to the Editor, Jaime’s been busy getting things done for Southwest Washington. A bill that Jaime Herrera Beutler cosponsored to fight back against the scam robocallers we’re constantly inundated with just passed the House. Her strong leadership is exactly why she was decisively re-elected over her Oregonian opponent last year. Keep your head down, Jaime, and keep doing what you’re doing. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.