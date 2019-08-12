While local Clark County Democrat activists have been parroting CNN’s talking points of the day by going after Jaime Herrera Beutler in recent Letters to the Editor, Jaime’s been busy getting things done for Southwest Washington. A bill that Jaime Herrera Beutler cosponsored to fight back against the scam robocallers we’re constantly inundated with just passed the House. Her strong leadership is exactly why she was decisively re-elected over her Oregonian opponent last year. Keep your head down, Jaime, and keep doing what you’re doing.
