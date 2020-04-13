Gov. Jay Inslee certainly has the authority to enforce his COVID-19 orders, but along with that authority comes the responsibility to show a high level of discretion.
Closing industries indiscriminately can cause great economic damage, with little or no benefit to show for it. This is the case with the construction industry being classified as “non-essential” in Washington.
Oregon has listed construction as an essential activity. In return they require a designated employee on each job site to enforce work standards specific to COVID-19. Construction sites are conducive to social distancing and safety standards. To my knowledge, there have been no cases attributed to construction sites in Oregon. If properly managed there will be none.
I urge Inslee to reconsider his decision to classify the construction industry as non- essential. Washington state must follow the medical profession guidelines and “first do no harm.”
B.L. Bacigalupi
Vancouver
