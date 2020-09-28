My husband and I frequently walk on Main Street sidewalks. The condition of them is unsightly. There is grass and weeds growing a foot tall between the cracks, and the places where the greenery is supposed to be is full of weeds and trash and is unkempt.
The flower receptacles are uncared for. The shop entrances are unswept and leaves are piling up around chairs and trash receptacles.
The Central Park is a weedy place that has more dandelions than grass. The homeless frequently sleep in this park, or leave their tents, tarps, etc. there for days. This used to be a well kept city.
Why is this happening? This ought not to be.
