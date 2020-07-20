Again this year, Battle Ground lived up to its name. Fireworks stands were in abundance and fireworks were shot off at all hours and days regardless of what the rules say since the rules are ignored.
For the sake of animals, folks who like to get some sleep, combat veterans and others who are bothered by loud explosions, it is time to ban fireworks in Battle Ground and Clark County.
