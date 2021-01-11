The actions Jan. 6 by President Trump were an attempt to undermine our democratic process by obstructing our lawful electoral process as set forth in the constitution.
He used his position as president to incite a mob for the purpose of fomenting a coup d'etat. Make no mistake had we seen those actions in some other country it would have been labeled a “coup attempt.”
Regardless of the short time he has left in office, he must be removed immediately. He poses an obvious, serious threat to the safety and security of our nation and its citizens. His actions caused four people to die Jan. 6. Our elected officials must hold him accountable as well as those seditious senators and representatives who were also complicit in attempting to subvert our lawful election.
This is not about "taking the high road or compromise." It is about holding leadership accountable for their actions, which were reprehensible and terribly dangerous.
This is truly a seminal moment in the history of this country. The senate and Congress must stand for America and the constitution they took an oath to uphold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.