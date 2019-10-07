I’m writing to encourage residents of Ridgefield to consider voting for Rob Aichele to the Ridgefield City Council Position No. 5.
I have known Rob for three years. The expertise that Rob will bring to the Ridgefield City Council will be of great value to the residents of Ridgefield.
Rob has the energy that the city needs with all the growth we are experiencing. His talent to listen, solve and bring people together on issues that affect all of us will make Ridgefield the city that we all can be proud to call home.
