If you haven’t met Carolyn Long, please do. You won’t be disappointed! I’ve been to several of her town halls and have found her enthusiasm and personality to be infectious. Carolyn has an uncanny ability to draw people to her. Even The Columbian described her in 2018 as “insightful, engaged and energetic.”
It’s not often we get a second chance to send such a gifted candidate to Washington, D.C., as our 3rd District representative.
A vote for Carolyn Long in November will reinstate sorely missed town hall meetings and precious dialog between 3rd District constituents and their representative.
Don Howard
Camas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.