We have bridges all over the county with new weight restrictions that will force fire trucks to take a detour.
Eyman’s Initiative 976 would cut funding for bridge upgrades and public transit.
My friend in Hazel Dell puts her son on C-Tran to attend a magnet school across town for free. That is the type of program we need to grow — not reduce.
Initiative 976 would also cut funding for transportation services for the elderly, for veterans, for children and for those with disabilities.
Vote no on I-976.
