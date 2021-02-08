Since the pandemic, the libraries have continued to offer services to their patrons while remaining closed. One of them is called Library Sampler. It is found on the main page of the FVRL website, http://www.fvrl.org.
With your library card you can fill out a form that lets you list favorite authors or genres. There is a line to add "absolutely do not want," which I like. The library staff will select up to 10 books with similar authors, put them on hold for you, and you can pick them up at the curbside service window on the patio at the Battle Ground Library, when you receive notification.
There are other various services available on the website, so spend some time there and you'll be grateful for the excellent value of our libraries.
