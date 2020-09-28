After Netflix acquired the movie “Cuties,” it produced a promotional poster and trailer that were criticized for sexualizing 11-year-old girls. The film's director stated that she made the film "to start a debate about the sexualization of children in society today," hoping for "change that will benefit children for generations to come."
I'm sorry but I think exploiting children to warn about exploiting children is the wrong way to prevent the exploitation of children. When you believe truth is whatever you believe it to be, logical reasoning is less effective.
Unfortunately, it seems that is what many in our current culture are leaning toward today. I don't recommend seeing this movie, nor have I, but watching a two-minute trailer will open your eyes to what I'm saying. Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted: "'Cuties' hyper sexualizes girls my daughter's age no doubt to the delight of pedophiles like the ones I prosecuted. Cancel this, apologize, work with experts to heal your harm." Lina Nealon — the director of corporate and strategic initiatives at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation — wrote: “While we commend director Maïmouna Doucouré for exposing the very real threats to young girls having unfettered access to social media and the internet, we cannot condone the hyper-sexualization and exploitation of the young actresses themselves in order to make her point.”
Ted Cruz’s letter to the Justice Department similarly suggests that the young cast was exploited in the making of the film. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Party presidential candidate, warned that the movie "will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles and help fuel the child sex trafficking trade."
I grieve for the children who were exploited in the making of “Cuties’ and wish the movie had never been made, but we can use the controversy it has sparked to condemn such exploitation and to work for the protection of children around the world.
The sexual exploitation of children is horrifically wrong. The Bible declares that "children are a heritage from the Lord" (Psalm 127:3). Jesus loved children and said of them, "To such belongs the kingdom of God" (Mark 10:14). to those that produced this movie and honestly think this movie helps exploitation of children I ask, “Does the end really justify the means?” I think The French mathematician, physicist, inventor, writer and Catholic theologian Blaise Pascal offered a much better word of hope: "He that takes truth for his guide, and duty for his end, may safely trust to God's providence to lead him a right. "
A Chaplain of the United States Senate, the late Peter Marshall prayed, "Give us clear vision that we may know where to stand and what to stand for — because unless we stand for something, we shall fall for anything." Once again please parents do your homework and “Save our children!”
