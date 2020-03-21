During this challenging time for our state and the country, it is imperative that we all work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). This disease has had a devastating impact on people's health and financial well-being, which is why it is critical that we flatten the curve as quickly as possible. Please continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, and stay home if you are sick. Doing these four things will make a big difference.
We know many people in Clark County have questions about COVID-19, so we wanted to provide a number of links to critical information, along with resources and guidance, that we hope will be helpful as this crisis unfolds.
Washington state's official COVID-19 website is coronavirus.wa.gov. There you will find information — available in a number of languages other than English, including Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese and Korean — on a number of topics related to the outbreak.
One such topic is “Business and workers.” Employers and employees have been hit hard in recent weeks, and while many large businesses have the cash reserves to weather a financial downturn and pay their employees, the same cannot be said for our smaller businesses — the lifeblood of our economy. If you can, please support these businesses by placing orders for merchandise, buying gift cards, ordering takeout or delivery, or doing anything else you can think of to help them keep their doors open. Our small businesses have been there for us time and time again. It is our turn to be there for them.
The state's Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Institutions, and Employment Security Department have created web pages focused on business relief, benefits available for workers, and unemployment assistance:
• dfi.wa.gov/coronavirus-small-business-resources
• dfi.wa.gov/coronavirus-financial-resources
• dfi.wa.gov/coronavirus-resources-dfi-licensees
• esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19
The U.S. Small Business Administration has also created a page for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to apply for disaster loan assistance:
Below are additional links we believe will be helpful to you over the next several weeks:
• General guidance from the state's Department of Health: doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus
• The latest information from the Governor's Office: medium.com/wagovernor
• K-12 guidance and resources from OSPI: k12.wa.us
• Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus
If there is anything we can do for you or your family, or if you are seeing needs in our community that are not being met, please do not hesitate to reach out to us by phone or email.
• Sen. Rivers: (360) 786-7634 or Ann.Rivers@leg.wa.gov
• Rep. Vick: (360) 786-7850 or Brandon.Vick@leg.wa.gov
• Rep. Hoff: (360) 786-7812 or Larry.Hoff@leg.wa.gov
We are honored to serve each and every one of you. You are in our prayers.
Stay strong and take care of one another. We will get through this challenge together.
