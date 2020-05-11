Letter to the Editor
File image

With the arrival of the coronavirus we could use a politician. A politician who is more interested in the health and well-being of the American people than the dollar (evidenced by Donald Trump’s push to reopen meat plants endangering the lives of many); a politician who is willing reach across the political aisle to find a workable solution to our crisis rather than attack those who disagree with him; a politician who is willing to admit when he makes a mistake and seek a correction rather than fighting to defend his reputation and ego; a politician who will listen to his scientific/medical advisors rather than undercutting what they say; a politician who will reach out to other countries and the WHO to work together for a cure to a common crises rather than accusing and attacking them.   

