I believe this election could change our American way of life if we don't get out the message that a change in direction may start the downfall of the very foundation of our country and our freedoms. The more I hear, the more scared I get.
Many of us know what we stand for but not many of us can explain and expound on the facts and reasoning as clearly and accurately as Sen. Lynda Wilson does. I have known Lynda since high school. She has always been a confident, caring person. Her focus on Second Amendment rights, veterans, domestic violence victims, law enforcement and small business owners speaks to many. She is also concerned that there will be new taxes for citizens, as well as wanting to ensure that this health crisis we are battling has the least impact on people as possible. She was just named the Vancouver Chamber of Commerce Statesperson of the Year, as well as being endorsed by a variety of community and State organizations. If you are not familiar with Sen. Wilson’s work, go to her website, electlyndawilson.com. Her desire to work for us and keep us informed is evident. She wants to continue what she has started. She has my vote.
