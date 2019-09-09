Yes, it has become hazardous to drive in and around Battle Ground since we have experienced a “population explosion.” Sad. How many lives will be lost before something is done? I sure miss the old Battle Ground.
Just today my wife was at Dollar’s Corner, paused before going when the light turned green. It was a good thing she did, because she would have been hit by a fast-moving red light runner.
