The Paycheck Protection Program, passed by a bipartisan majority in Congress has helped small businesses like local hardware stores and mom and pop restaurants across the country. The latest numbers from the Small Business Administration show that 51 million jobs have been supported, and 84 percent of all small business jobs protected.
This vital program, supported by Democrats and Republicans in Congress, has repeatedly been criticized by Carolyn Long. Long never said she’d have voted for it; only political cheapshots when she noticed a flaw. This lack of leadership is not what we need in Congress during this crisis.
