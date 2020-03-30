Our governor has shut down our state.
This may help curb the spread of the virus, which is a good thing.
What the governor did not address is what the administration and legislators are going to do for our economy?
What is your plan to help people who are going to pay higher taxes from the last session in Olympia?
Maybe it is time to delay or stop the bills from becoming law.
The people of this state need a plan for economic recovery after we beat this virus.
The federal government is helping, but the state needs to do the same.
Poverty is not an option for most Washingtonians. The state, cities and counties need a stimulus economic package to help through this crisis.
It’s time for tax relief, especially for the rural areas of the state.
Governor Inslee, city officials and county officials — what is your plan ?
