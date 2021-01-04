Writing from the perspective of an ICU nurse who worked for about 40 years taking care of a large variety of contagious diseases, I found the comments written by Monty Winton to come across as extremely naïve.
I would dread even trying to imagine what havoc this pandemic would have caused if not for the conscientious people who have worn masks and followed other public health guidelines. The consequences likely would have been so much worse.
To try to follow the logic of Mr. Winton, car crashes still kill about 30,000-plus people in this country a year despite traffic safety rules and regulations, so we should probably just throw out all the traffic regulations and "do the job of living."
Let's eliminate the rules about not smoking in public places, because, after all, we should just "do the job of living."
Public health should probably quit checking water quality and restaurant sanitation, because really, people are going to get water and food borne illnesses anyway. Right?
Somehow that sort of "logic" seems to leave a little to be desired.
Hopefully, with a little more patience, vaccinations arriving, and people continuing to help each other, the worst of this will pass.
If everyone quits wearing masks and following other recommendations, well, I wouldn't want to be around to see the dire results.
