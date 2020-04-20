We are writing today to share our admiration and appreciation for the amazing work done by the faculty and staff of Cornerstone Christian Academy to ensure that learning remains as constant as possible in the face of the need to halt on-campus activities for the rest of this school year.
Within hours of Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 13 order to close schools, we received a clear and specific notification of Cornerstone’s online schooling plan that was to be facilitated by technology already in routine use by students and teachers — extended to take advantage of Teams videoconferencing for routine face-to-face communication.
Cornerstone’s faculty have shown themselves to be agile in soliciting feedback about the online program and adjusting, when necessary, to make the program work better. We recognize this has required a lot of extra work as the teachers restructure their lesson plans and resources for remote delivery and facilitation by work-from-home parents. They are clearly devoted to making the best of a challenging situation and to identifying new approaches that work for today’s situation.
Through their efforts, Cornerstone is achieving its mission of inspiring students in diverse ways and teaching them the eternal and practical value of becoming effective servant leaders.
