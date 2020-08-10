I would like to thank the voters of the City of Woodland and of Clark County Fire & Rescue for their overwhelming support of annexation of Woodland into the Fire District.
CCFR has provided a high level of service to the citizens of Woodland since 2013 through an annual contract. This annexation will provide for the same high level of emergency services while also allowing the opportunity for long term planning and identification of more cost-effective and efficient ways to provide service throughout the district.
On behalf of all of the personnel at CCFR, thank you for your unwavering support. It is a privilege serving you.
