The city of Battle Ground and Clark County Fire District 3 want to say thank you. Both jurisdictions recently went through a public process to take input on a proposed annexation of the city to the fire district.
Everyone was open to hearing how annexation would protect the level and quality of emergency services for our two communities. Our respective community members also asked great questions that we have added to our websites and encourage the public to view at cityofbg.org, or fire3.org.
As a result of your input, the Battle Ground City Council and Board of Fire Commissioners for Fire District 3 voted unanimously to place annexation on the Feb. 11, 2020, ballot. Voters in the city and fire district both must approve the measure for the annexation to take effect.
As a final note, both of us have made a career in public service. This project has shown us just how committed people are to building a better community in our part of Clark County. We find that inspiring and are grateful to you for that.
Keep those questions coming!
Sincerely,
Erin Erdman, City Manager
City of Battle Ground
Scott Sorenson, Fire Chief
Clark County Fire District 3
