I have been a voter in the 18th District for 43 years.
Rep. Larry Hoff has been nothing but a disappointment. Rather than being the leader the 18th needs, Larry lets others sponsor legislation — out of 15 bills that he sponsored, only two came out of committee — concerning regulation of auction companies and engineering board licensing.
In his newsletter, he trumpets the need for a new I-5 bridge, yet he opposes any kind of transportation revenue. There are crumbling bridges and potholed roads in our region. In what fairy tale are they repaired for free? Larry says to just open up all businesses in times of COVID-19, yet he has no plan for relief when the customers don’t come.
I heard Larry Hoff and Paul Harris speak to a group I attend, and Larry had almost nothing to report except — “oh yes” he said, “I agree with Paul on everything.” That’s because Larry expects his fellow legislators to do his work for him in Olympia.
I want a legislator willing to fight for me in Olympia. I’m casting my vote for Donna Sinclair.
