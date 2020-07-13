It has been my great pleasure to know Karen and Earl Bowerman for a decade. They are honest, warm, kind and giving — to their friends, family and community. It would be hard to find more genuine human beings.
I am not an especially political person, but when Karen Bowerman told me she was running for Clark County Council District 3, I knew I had to let people know how lucky we are! Karen personifies what you would want in an elected leader. She is reliable and thoughtful and cares deeply about the people in our community. She is smart, but down to earth. Karen always says what she means and does what she promises to do. She really does want to make Clark County a better place to live and work.
Please give your support to Karen and vote for her in this upcoming election. I know you will be glad you did!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.