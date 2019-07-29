Jaime Herrera Beutler has done more in the last year to save our region’s vital salmon populations than anyone else in the country. Not only did she champion a bipartisan bill to lethally remove sea lions that are decimating our runs, she recently secured $55 million dollars in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House that will increase salmon and steelhead hatchery production.
Both of these efforts will go a long way in protecting a critical aspect of our local economy while also conserving Washington’s rich wildlife.
As the owner of Northwest Columbia Fishing Adventures, I would personally like to thank Jaime Herrera Beutler for rising above the partisanship of D.C in order to preserve our salmon runs and deliver victories for our region.
