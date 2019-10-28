Battle Ground is fortunate to have a public-spirited citizen like Neil Butler who is ready and willing to put his substantial business skills and experience and great volunteer heart to work hard on behalf of all of us.
Neil knows how to bring us together for the common good.
He has seen fast growth before and can help us accommodate change to benefit everyone, rather than turning people against each other.
Please vote for Neil Butler for Battle Ground City Council, Position No. 3. His highly qualified candidacy is an opportunity not to be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.