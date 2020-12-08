Let’s take a look at President Donald Trump’s record in office for the last four years compared to Biden’s 47 years in Washington, D.C.. This will give you an idea what is going to happen the next four years if Biden is sworn in as president as lawsuits and voter fraud is being played out.
First , Trump’s record.
1. Lower taxes on middle class and poor
2. Change tax code to help all citizens
3. Child tax credit increase
4. Moved Israel embassy to Jerusalem.
5. Destroyed terrorists
6. Made countries pay their fair share, instead of us taxpayers.
7. Prison reform.
8. First step acts. Help free prisoners get back to work and succeed in society.
9. Gave Black colleges the same money as other colleges receive. Help more blacks to attend college.
10. Lowest unemployment rates for all races in history.
11. Bringing our troops home, ending endless wars
12. The biggest wealth gain for all.
13. Stock market biggest rise ever
14. Created a vaccine in record time.
15. Made China accountable.
16. Brought back more American prisoners from communist countries
17. Appointed three Supreme Court justices.
18. Most judges approved on circuit court.
19. Arabic countries and Israel form peace treaties.
This is an historic achievement for four years.
Doing this while being attacked by the media and left all four years.
Here is Biden 47 years of politics:
1. Raised taxes on Social Security
2. Passed the crime bill that put millions of blacks in prison for small crimes
3. Along with Obama gave Iran billions in cash on an airport runway.
4. Gave China a deal to take all of our secrets and jobs overseas.
5. Raised taxes on all citizens
Other than allegedly getting rich off his son’s dealings with other countries, Biden’s record is not much for 47 years but takes more of our hard earned money.
Biden is bought and paid for big tech and Wall Street and is controlled by China.
Our election was stolen by the left and Democrats. God help us for the next four years.
Our country will be more divided and bankrupt.
