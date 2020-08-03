Our Ridgefield Community Group had the pleasure of conducting a Zoom question and answer session with Professor Donna Sinclair, who is running for State Legislative District 18 Representative, Position 2. After talking with her, I am confident that she is the right person to represent Ridgefield in the state Legislature. From her experience and actions on the Washougal School Board, I know that she has the best interest of teachers, parents and children in mind. Her experience as a historian who has lived in and researched our area gives her the unique ability to understand problems in the context of our history. She is focused on affordable housing, infrastructure, healthcare especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and bringing a technical/vocational school to North Clark County. Her commitment to listen to people no matter their political background is sorely needed in these divisive times and I hope you will join me in voting for her.
