We all know that we face the looming threat of a massive earthquake off the coast of Southwest Washington, so now is the time to make sure we are prepared — especially when it comes to our electric grid.
Our congresswoman, Jaime Herrera Beutler, has introduced a bipartisan bill with Connor Lamb of Pennsylvania that would enhance our electric grid resilience and emergency response in the event of a natural disaster.
Making sure this region has the resources and infrastructure in place to heat homes and operate vital services is key, so it feels reassuring that once again, Herrera Beutler has our backs.
