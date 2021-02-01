Please support the Battle Ground Public Schools levy on Feb 9. As a teacher in the district, I have seen first hand the impact programs funded out of the levy have on my students. Levy funds have helped make remote learning possible. Each of my students has a Chromebook and access to WiFi hotspots provided by the district. The levy also funds additional counselors, nurses and school psychologists to help support students’ social and emotional health. As a former middle school basketball coach, I am excited by the eventual return of middle school sports, another program funded by the levy.
Our students have had to sacrifice the opportunity to learn in person for almost a year to help limit the spread of COVID-19 As their teacher, I’ve been impressed by my students' perseverance, resilience and academic achievement through remote learning. Please reward our students for the sacrifices they have made during the ongoing public health crisis by passing the Battle Ground Public Schools levy on Feb. 9.
