Has anyone else had the coating on their glasses fail, making the glasses impossible to use?
In August 2019, I had an eye exam by our eye specialist and their optometrist tested me for new glasses.
I had the prescription filled at the same big box store we have been using for 10 years. Lens only, $200 plus sales tax for the very best lens they sell. I soon noticed that they had a cloudy effect that I couldn't get off. I took them back and the tech immediately said, “Oh, your coating is coming off, it's defective.”
They replaced them. That was about January 2020.
Then before long, that coating was also coming off. Another replacement. In short order that coating was also coming off. This time the person at the vision center flatly refused to do anything about it. She actually took the lenses out, then took a white cloth and ran around the lens channel, then disgustingly asked me, "How have you been using these glasses anyway?"
Unless you exist in a totally sterile environment, foreign material Is going to collect in the lens channel as you clean them — it naturally migrates to where you can't get to unless you take your lens out every day and scrub the lens channel in the frame.
Actually, those glasses have had very light use because about the time I got them I had health problems that kept me from doing the normal work around our farm. She flatly said, "No, I'm not going to do anything about them."
I took them and several more pairs up to 18 years old that have had very hard use doing mechanic work on farm equipment, running tractors and riding lawn mowers, carpentry and excavating, to customer service.
None had problems with the lens coating.
They refused to do anything unless I had the receipt. Right down the corridor they have my records going back 10 years at that store. Nope, I had to have the sales order in hand. Clearly it is an attempt to avoid responsibility for a defective product. They would not even look at the old glasses with no problem. I finally found the original work order.
Nope, still refusing to replace or give me a refund. So now I have to deal with national headquarters. Then she promised a return phone call but it never happened. So obviously they intend to hose me out of the cost of an expensive pair of defective glasses.
If any of you have had problems with the coating on lenses failing, please contact me. Our state attorney general has the reputation of being very active in consumer protection. For that, he had my vote. Maybe I will tell him my sad story. David did OK with Goliath, I think I will take on the big box store.
