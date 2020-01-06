There’s a bright future because of the positive efforts by Jaime Herrera-Beutler.
H.R.19 lowers costs and provides more cures. It’s a bipartisan law to lower prescription drug prices and protect access to new therapy.
H.R. 4996 is helping moms combat maternal mortality crisis. H .R. 4995, the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act of 2019, improves the quality of maternal health for moms in rural areas. It provides $875,000 in local grants to prevent youth substance use. Jaime was awarded the prestigious 2019 Public Service Award by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Not joining the haters in Washington D.C., Jaime works to solve the problems of everyday people.
